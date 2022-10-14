Whittier Trust Co. Sells 513 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 49,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $226.53 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

