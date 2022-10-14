Cwm LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455,285 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

