Whittier Trust Co. Sells 35,749 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,749 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

