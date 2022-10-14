Cwm LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,841 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.19% of Driven Brands worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRVN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

