Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 268.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 72,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $3.83 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

