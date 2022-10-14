Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Down 8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $86.90 and last traded at $86.90. 1,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.49.

Specifically, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,664 shares of company stock worth $7,021,482. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Palomar Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 6.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 51.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Palomar by 19.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading

