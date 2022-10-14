Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

