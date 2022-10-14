Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 645.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

