Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $417.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

