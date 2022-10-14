Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.