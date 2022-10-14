iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377,471 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

IJR opened at $91.37 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.