Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.75 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

