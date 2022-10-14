Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 155,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,642,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Specifically, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 200,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $575,248.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,798,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,042,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 200,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $575,248.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,798,726 shares in the company, valued at $74,042,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,202,407 shares of company stock worth $3,663,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575,106 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 87,358,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth $52,022,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

