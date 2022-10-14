Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of SIG opened at $60.89 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

