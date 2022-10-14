Whittier Trust Co. Buys 140 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

