Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Shares of NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

