Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 66.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 98.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $140.55.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

