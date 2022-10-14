Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 3,749 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

