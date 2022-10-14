Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 3,302 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RUTH. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $615.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.