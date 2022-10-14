Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.38 and last traded at $66.38. 272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 140,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Specifically, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $120,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $87,820. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 139,459 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.