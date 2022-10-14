Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 140 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

