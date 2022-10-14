Cwm LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,082 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Splunk worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. XN LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $63,628,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 320,910 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $69.75 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

