Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 4.9 %

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $814.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

