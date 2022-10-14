Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 3.5 %

SAH opened at $46.62 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.07). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352 in the last three months. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

