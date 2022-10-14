5,411 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 505.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 65,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 14.6% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 376,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 413.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 51,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

