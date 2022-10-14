Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMM. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NMM stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $280.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

