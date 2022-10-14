Bailard Inc. Buys New Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 92,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $313,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,074,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,715.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 92,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $313,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,074,034 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,715.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.33 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $89.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.89.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.20 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

