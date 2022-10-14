Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

