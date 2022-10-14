Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in California Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

