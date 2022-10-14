Bailard Inc. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Up 6.3 %

LTHM opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.66.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

