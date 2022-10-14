Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 4.8 %

CVX opened at $165.28 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $324.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.