Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

LNT stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

