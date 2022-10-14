ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $43.88 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $162.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

