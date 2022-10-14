Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,495 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Up 3.1 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.67. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

