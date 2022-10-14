Bailard Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

