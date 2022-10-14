Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,250 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ecopetrol

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

