Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:ASIX opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

