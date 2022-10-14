Bailard Inc. Acquires 304 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

