Clarity Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $165.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $324.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

