Bailard Inc. Sells 7,008 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,868,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,517 in the last quarter.

SNAP stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

