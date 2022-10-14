SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in SAP by 111.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.