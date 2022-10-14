Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 334.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $101.72 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

