Bailard Inc. Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.08.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

