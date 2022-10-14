Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 160,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.31 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $301.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

