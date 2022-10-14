Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $104,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth $28,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 112.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 191,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 101,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 4.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.47. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.83 and a 1-year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

In related news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.87 per share, with a total value of 38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,741,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 60,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.92 per share, with a total value of 235,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately 374,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.87 per share, for a total transaction of 38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,741,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 288,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,795 over the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

