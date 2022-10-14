TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 160.8% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $625.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.04 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.