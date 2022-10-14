Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Costamare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Costamare Stock Performance

NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $290.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

