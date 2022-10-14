Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 562.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

