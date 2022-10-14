Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $108,000 in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 646,390 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYPS opened at $3.68 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $465.17 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

