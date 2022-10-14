Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Citigroup started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.63. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

